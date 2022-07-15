Over the last year, there has been a significant increase in ESG and CSR legislation – both in the United States and abroad – with more on the way. In this webinar, senior practitioners in Ropes & Gray's ESG, CSR and Business & Human Rights practice will discuss the following topics, among others:

  • A framework for thinking holistically about ESG and CSR legislation
  • Preparing for new climate-risk disclosure requirements
  • Developments in mandatory human rights due diligence – Germany, Norway, the EU and more
  • Complying with new trade-based human rights legislation
  • Deforestation due diligence and reporting – the next big thing?
  • Practical guidance for building out the compliance function

This webinar will be relevant to both publicly-traded and privately-held U.S. based companies.

Presenters:

Michael Littenberg, Partner and Global Head of the ESG, CSR and Business & Human Rights practice

Marc Rotter, Counsel

Samantha Elliott, Senior Associate

