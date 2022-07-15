Over the last year, there has been a significant increase in ESG and CSR legislation – both in the United States and abroad – with more on the way. In this webinar, senior practitioners in Ropes & Gray's ESG, CSR and Business & Human Rights practice will discuss the following topics, among others:
- A framework for thinking holistically about ESG and CSR legislation
- Preparing for new climate-risk disclosure requirements
- Developments in mandatory human rights due diligence – Germany, Norway, the EU and more
- Complying with new trade-based human rights legislation
- Deforestation due diligence and reporting – the next big thing?
- Practical guidance for building out the compliance function
This webinar will be relevant to both publicly-traded and privately-held U.S. based companies.
Presenters:
Michael Littenberg, Partner and Global Head of the ESG, CSR and Business & Human Rights practice
Marc Rotter, Counsel
Samantha Elliott, Senior Associate
