ARTICLE
17 June 2024

This Week's Climate Policy Update

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore
This week, the House is set to debate the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2025, which includes a slate of amendments aimed to impede federal climate action...
Worldwide Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of Kenneth John Markowitz
Photo of Stacey H. Mitchell
Photo of Christopher Treanor
Photo of Emily P. Mallen
Photo of Richard Coppola
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This week, the House is set to debate the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2025, which includes a slate of amendments aimed to impede federal climate action, weaken protections for endangered species and hinder the government's shift to electric vehicles, while also considering amendments to support the Pentagon in adopting nuclear energy and ensuring access to critical minerals. Stringent mandates for the use of American-made components are posing obstacles to President Joe Biden's infrastructure and clean energy initiatives, causing delays and higher costs for projects. Lastly, the conservative and right-leaning parties' successes in the recent European Parliament election dealt a blow to the European Union's (EU) climate ambitions and represents a backlash against the Green Deal, a set of climate policies aimed at curbing emissions among member states.

To read Akin's most recent climate policy update, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kenneth John Markowitz
Kenneth John Markowitz
Photo of Stacey H. Mitchell
Stacey H. Mitchell
Photo of Christopher Treanor
Christopher Treanor
Photo of Emily P. Mallen
Emily P. Mallen
Photo of Richard Coppola
Richard Coppola
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More