This week, the House is set to debate the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2025, which includes a slate of amendments aimed to impede federal climate action, weaken protections for endangered species and hinder the government's shift to electric vehicles, while also considering amendments to support the Pentagon in adopting nuclear energy and ensuring access to critical minerals. Stringent mandates for the use of American-made components are posing obstacles to President Joe Biden's infrastructure and clean energy initiatives, causing delays and higher costs for projects. Lastly, the conservative and right-leaning parties' successes in the recent European Parliament election dealt a blow to the European Union's (EU) climate ambitions and represents a backlash against the Green Deal, a set of climate policies aimed at curbing emissions among member states.

To read Akin's most recent climate policy update, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.