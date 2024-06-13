Laying The Groundwork For Success In The Pre-Close (Video)

self

Welcome back to The Next Imperative!

Today, on our segment on Energy, Industry, and M&A, our host Geoff Angulo is joined by Wade Stubblefield, Teal Reamer, and Mark Clevenger.

Listen in as these industry experts share their tips and advice on preparing for the pre-close phase of a deal. Learn how to deal with imperfect information and the importance of communication to your entire team in this phase of the deal. You won't want to miss out on this informative episode. Make sure to like and subscribe!

Originally published 11 June 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.