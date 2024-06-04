ARTICLE
4 June 2024

Energy & Sustainability Event Highlights — June 2024

We are excited to be a founding partner of ClimaTech, a global climate tech conference that brings together thinkers, leaders, and innovators from around the world ...
Upcoming Events: June 2024

ClimaTech
June 3-5, 2024
  • We are excited to be a founding partner of ClimaTech, a global climate tech conference that brings together thinkers, leaders, and innovators from around the world to the heart of Boston! Our own Sahir Surmeli is proud to serve on the ClimaTech Board of Advisors. And the Mintz Energy & Sustainability Team is thrilled to help launch this gathering of global ClimaTech leaders.
  • ClimaTech is for anyone involved with action-oriented innovations, breakthrough science, technology, AI — and shifting culture and society towards radical change — to tackle the climate crisis.

Dynamo Events
June 2024
Dynamo: London Summer Soirée
June 24, 2024
London, UK
Greentown Labs Events
June 2024
Greentown Labs EnergyBar: Pride Month Celebration
June 6, 2024
Somerville, MA
NECEC Events
June 2024
State of the State: Supplier Opportunities in Clean Energy
June 6, 2024
Webinar
