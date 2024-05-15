ARTICLE
15 May 2024

FERC Tees Up Big Transmission Rule

Member Steven Shparber spoke to Axios providing key insights as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission gears up to finalize its regional transmission rule.
Member Steven Shparber spoke to Axios providing key insights as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission gears up to finalize its regional transmission rule. He notes the changes in the composition of the FERC could influence the proposal.

Steven commented on how FERC's proposal seeks to address who pays for a transmission project. He stated that's one area to watch for any changes in the final rule since the proposal was circulated two years ago and given that there's a new chair, which changes the makeup of the commission.

