13 May 2024

Oklahoma Court Issues Temporary Injunction Against State Energy Boycott Law

ESG Co-chair Jacob Hupart spoke with Responsible Investor about a recent Oklahoma court decision to issue a temporary injunction against the state's anti-energy boycott law.
ESG Co-chair Jacob Hupart spoke with Responsible Investor about a recent Oklahoma court decision to issue a temporary injunction against the state's anti-energy boycott law. He mentioned that it will be interesting to see how the competing pressures here, particularly concerning fiduciary duty, will play out.

Jacob said, "Conservatives say you can't consider ESG factors because that's a breach of fiduciary duty, and here you have others say if you take away money from firms that are considering ESG factors that would be a breach of fiduciary duty. I don't think we've seen an ability to finesse this as yet."

Responsible Investor

