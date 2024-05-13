ARTICLE
13 May 2024

FERC Poised To Answer Critical Question: Who Pays For New Power Lines?

M
Mintz
Contributor
Mintz logo
Mintz is a general practice, full-service Am Law 100 law firm with more than 600 attorneys. We are headquartered in Boston and have additional US offices in Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, as well as an office in Toronto, Canada.
Explore
Member Steven Shparber spoke to Politico Pro on how the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is set to announce a significant rule that aims to address...
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of Steven Shparber
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Member Steven Shparber spoke to Politico Pro on how the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is set to announce a significant rule that aims to address how energy transmission upgrades are paid for, among other grid-related issues. He commented on the complexity of deciding the role states will play in approving the methods of allocating these costs.

Steven said, "Cost allocation is going to be extremely important – and especially the role of the states in opining on or approving cost allocation methods. That's going to be probably the thorniest issue. What FERC says on this could determine how effective a final rule ultimately is in terms of getting new transmission built."

SOURCE

Politico Pro

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Steven Shparber
Steven Shparber
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
13 May 2024

FERC Poised To Answer Critical Question: Who Pays For New Power Lines?

United States Energy and Natural Resources
Contributor
Mintz logo
Mintz is a general practice, full-service Am Law 100 law firm with more than 600 attorneys. We are headquartered in Boston and have additional US offices in Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, as well as an office in Toronto, Canada.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More