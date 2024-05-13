FERC Poised To Answer Critical Question: Who Pays For New Power Lines?

Member Steven Shparber spoke to Politico Pro on how the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is set to announce a significant rule that aims to address how energy transmission upgrades are paid for, among other grid-related issues. He commented on the complexity of deciding the role states will play in approving the methods of allocating these costs.

Steven said, "Cost allocation is going to be extremely important – and especially the role of the states in opining on or approving cost allocation methods. That's going to be probably the thorniest issue. What FERC says on this could determine how effective a final rule ultimately is in terms of getting new transmission built."

SOURCE

Politico Pro

