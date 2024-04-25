In a two-part in-depth interview with Valuation Review, Joseph Cioffi explains how valuation is the linchpin in the commercial real estate sector, but also the gateway to legal disputes. Part 2 includes a discussion of regulatory and legal risks and opportunities related to current trends and office conversions.

Read the full article: https://www.valuationreview.com/VR/ArticlesVR/Commercial-Property-Assessed-Clean-Energy-and-othe-90971.aspx

