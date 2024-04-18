Listen to this post

The Louisiana Legislative Session continues to address Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) with several bills up for discussion by the Committee on Natural Resources tomorrow, Tuesday, April 9, at 9 a.m. The proposed bills touch upon unitization, eminent domain, liability concerns, and revenue dedication of CCS within the state.

The descriptions of the five bills can be found below:

HB 169 (Carter), provides relative to liability and damages resulting from carbon sequestration

HB 492 (Geymann), provides relative to eminent domain

HB 696 (Geymann), authorizes unitization for carbon dioxide sequestration

HB 729 (Carter), removes eminent domain authority for carbon dioxide sequestration

HB 774 (McCormick), provides relative to eminent domain and compensation for mineral owners

HB 934 (LaCombe), provides for the dedication of revenue from carbon dioxide sequestration on state lands and water bottoms

HB 937 (Geymann), provides relative to landowner liability for carbon dioxide sequestration

We'll provide further insights into the outcomes and implications in an upcoming blog post.

