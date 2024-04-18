The Louisiana Legislative Session continues to address Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) with several bills up for discussion by the Committee on Natural Resources tomorrow, Tuesday, April 9, at 9 a.m. The proposed bills touch upon unitization, eminent domain, liability concerns, and revenue dedication of CCS within the state.
The descriptions of the five bills can be found below:
- HB 169 (Carter), provides relative to liability and damages resulting from carbon sequestration
- HB 492 (Geymann), provides relative to eminent domain
- HB 696 (Geymann), authorizes unitization for carbon dioxide sequestration
- HB 729 (Carter), removes eminent domain authority for carbon dioxide sequestration
- HB 774 (McCormick), provides relative to eminent domain and compensation for mineral owners
- HB 934 (LaCombe), provides for the dedication of revenue from carbon dioxide sequestration on state lands and water bottoms
- HB 937 (Geymann), provides relative to landowner liability for carbon dioxide sequestration
We'll provide further insights into the outcomes and implications in an upcoming blog post.
