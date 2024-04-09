In a world where there is more focus than ever on energy efficiency and the need to reduce carbon emissions, one company is offering energy-efficient equipment and software upgrades for businesses looking to lower their energy usage and meet their net-zero goals.

On this episode, Alan Seltzer and John Povilaitis welcome Al Subbloie, Chief Executive Officer at Budderfly.

Through Budderfly's energy management service model, the company invests 100% of the capital towards energy infrastructure upgrades for their customers. These changes reduce companies' energy bills, increase their sustainability, and ensure continuous improvement that leads to better outcomes for Budderfly's customers.

For more information on Budderfly, visit www.budderfly.com.

