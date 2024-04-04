Mintz Senior Project Analyst Giselle Mota and Project Analyst Francesa Barasch contributed to this edition of the newsletter.
A Note from the Editors
Energy & Sustainability Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox. This month's edition includes:
- Legal Feature:
- Client Feature:
This month, we are excited to feature Aclarity, Inc., a trailblazer in the fight to eliminate PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) contamination. The company recently secured an impressive $15.9 million in its Series A funding round, which will be instrumental in driving growth and accelerating the deployment of the company's groundbreaking technology to communities and industries in need of remediation. Read here.
- M&A Spotlight:
- Washington Update:
Read the latest energy policy updates coming out of the Capitol, including new DOE funding for industrial decarbonization and funding for the interconnection of renewable energy into the grid, plus new vehicle pollution standards focused on EVs and a new national zero-emission freight corridor strategy. Read here.
- Litigation Updates:
- Event Highlights:
Don't miss exciting events happening soon, including Dynamo's April Founders Forum & the Greentown Labs Cleantech Open Houston Kick-Off Event. Learn more here.
- ELM Earth Night 2024:
During this pivotal year for climate action, the Environmental League of Massachusetts is bringing together energy sector stakeholders from across the Commonwealth for Earth Night 2024. Business and civic leaders, policymakers, and environmental advocates will gather at Fenway Park on May 9 to recognize local eco champions and form strategies for turning climate goals into results. Learn more here.
- Energy Funding Matrix:
ML Strategies and Mintz have developed a matrix of federal grant, loan, and financing programs to help you leverage federal dollars in your clean and renewable energy efforts. Learn more here.
