While it's not new, fusion energy generation has long seemed a little too out of reach to be commercially practical. That is, until now.

On this episode, Alan Seltzer, shareholder in Buchanan's Energy section, and Frank Graves, principal at the Brattle Group, welcome Andrew Holland, Chief Executive Officer of the Fusion Industry Association.

The Fusion Industry Association is a non-profit organization made up of private companies working to make commercial fusion energy a reality through advocacy and education. FIA is driven by a belief that affordable, clean energy is desperately needed in the world, and that fusion power is a viable solution.

The episode gets into how fusion energy works in its many forms, where it's at in the development process, how companies can join the Association, and dispels some common myths about the technology.

