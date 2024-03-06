This month, we are excited to feature our client Cultivo, a public benefit corporation, which recently announced that it has raised $14 million in Series A funding to accelerate its mission to unlock investment into regenerating nature at scale through high-quality projects.

The funding round, co-led by MassMutual Ventures and Octopus Energy Generation, with participation from Salkantay Ventures and Peña Verde, brings Cultivo's total funding to over $20 million.

The investment will be used to advance the development of Cultivo's AI-driven platform for large-scale nature regeneration projects. In connection with its Series A funding, Cultivo also entered into an agreement with Octopus Energy Generation for Octopus to deploy up to $40 million into natural capital projects across the world.

The news follows a strong year for Cultivo, which welcomed Mark Carney onto its board and saw its pipeline of natural capital projects surpass 100 million hectares, equivalent to more than double the land size of California. Cultivo's pipeline has the potential to remove more than three Gigatons of carbon dioxide from Earth's atmosphere, which is roughly equivalent to the EU's annual carbon emissions (2.73 GtCO₂ in 2022).

The growth in Cultivo's pipeline has been driven by financial institutions and companies turning to Cultivo to originate their own high-quality natural capital projects, such as projects that regenerate degraded land through sustainable grassland management or reforestation activities.

Cultivo co-designs and monitors these projects to measure the increases in carbon capture, biodiversity, and water storage, as well as the social impact on the local communities and land stewards.

Congratulations to the entire Cultivo team!

