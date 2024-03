ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from United States

House Energy Committee Leadership Post Opens As Top Republican Announces Retirement Mintz With the elections nine months away, 43 members of the House have announced they will not seek reelection. An additional three seats will need to be filled due to resignations.

New Federal And State PFAS Requirements Put Clean Energy Companies In The Crosshairs Crowell & Moring LLP Recent changes in federal and state law pertaining to PFAS chemicals will have profound impacts on clean energy companies in the U.S.

OFAC Announces New Price Cap Sanctions And Publishes Coalition Enforcement Alert Seward & Kissel On February 8, 2024, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced the imposition of sanctions against a network of foreign entities...

Top Industrial Uses Of Hydrogen, And The Need For Industrial Hydrogen Safety WHA International Inc Hydrogen is quickly becoming a global contender for alternative energy, but these applications actually account for less than 10% of global hydrogen consumption.

10 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Applications You Might Not Know WHA International Inc Someday soon, you could step into a car that produces zero greenhouse gasses. You could blaze down the highway next to efficient buses, delivery vans, and semi-trucks that are all clean-burning.