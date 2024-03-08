ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

E-mobility has the potential to play a crucial role in the decarbonization of urban environments. There are more e-bikes and e-scooters today than ever before, and the vast majority of them use high-energy lithium-ion battery packs. Fire incidents involving these battery packs are rare, but such fires do happen, and the consequences can be serious. In 2022 alone, the New York City Fire Department responded to 200 e-scooter and e-bike fires, and in 2023, London saw a record high number of similar fire incidents.

In a newly published paper titled "Evaluation of Fire Spread and Suppression Techniques in Micro-Mobility Battery Packs," Exponent's Daniel Torelli, Nicholas Faenza, Sam Lawton, and James Frake, with coauthor Phil Johns, detail the results of experiments they performed to extinguish lithium-ion battery fires. The team tested various fire suppression methodscommonly available in the average householdon lithium-ion battery packs experiencingthermal runaway events and subsequent fires. For example, their results demonstrated that dousing batteries in moderate amounts of water slowed propagation of thermal runaway but wasn't enough to extinguish it, and that fire blankets failed to contain the thermal event, smother the fire, or contain ejecta.

In addition to extinguishing methods, the authors explore how various battery pack designs can help limit cell-to-cell propagation and reduce the severity of a single cell failure, including the potential of certain insulating materials to greatly reduce the amount of damage to a battery pack during a thermal runaway event.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.