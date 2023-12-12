ARTICLE

Next year, Connecticut's Department of Economic and Community Development is expected to launch the Smart Manufacturing Assessment and Access to Reduce Technology Emissions grant program, with a total of $2.6 million in funding.

The CT-SMARTE program will support small and medium-sized manufacturing companies to improve their energy efficiency and reduce carbon dioxide emissions from manufacturing processes.

The SMARTE grant is being funded by a $2 million contribution from the U.S. Department of Energy and $600,000 from DECD.

DECD's Office of Manufacturing expects to roll out program details and application information next year.

The SMARTE grant, which will be a two-year pilot program, aims to increase access to smart manufacturing technologies and high-performance computing by small and medium-sized manufacturing companies operating in the green energy, aerospace, defense, and semiconductor industries.

In implementing the SMARTE grant, the Office of Manufacturing aims to leverage its strategic partnerships with the University of Connecticut, the Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology, and CONNSTEP, to reach small and medium-sized manufacturing companies.

Supporting Growth, Innovation

Connecticut continues to be recognized as one of the most innovative states in the country, according to Bloomberg's State Innovation Index.

As of October 2023, the state's manufacturing industry employs 158,000 people—making up 9.3% of all jobs in the state and creating high-paying careers for Connecticut workers—and drives Connecticut's economic growth in generating $31 billion in GDP and $434 million in state tax revenues annually.

However, manufacturing is typically energy-intensive, and Connecticut's retail energy rates are presently among the highest in the country.

Through the SMARTE grant, Connecticut aims to offset some of those costs and support the sustained growth of the state's manufacturing sector by incentivizing and assisting manufacturers to invest in energy-efficient manufacturing technologies and practices.

"Connecticut is a leader in advanced manufacturing, and this grant reflects the confidence in our federal government for us to continue taking this lead," said Gov. Ned Lamont.

"Working to reduce CO2 emissions and improve energy efficiency meets two important goals of our administration—meeting our targets to combat the impacts of climate change and lowering the cost of doing business for Connecticut manufacturers."

We expect DECD to release more details about the SMARTE pilot grant program in the coming months.

