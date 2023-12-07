October 5, 2023: Cemco, a company that manufactures vertical shaft impact crushers intended to cater to producers and green-friendly companies, was acquired by Superior Industries for an undisclosed amount. Cemco offers in-house manufacturing services using advanced techniques like Computer Numerical Control machining and robotic welding, as well as post-sale support, thereby used in aggregate processing, glass and ceramic tile recycling, mineral extraction, and clean energy applications. With the acquisition, Superior Industries aims to add a 140,000-square feet manufacturing facility in New Mexico and experienced employees.

