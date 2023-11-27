The United States Department of the Treasury released additional guidance on the Section 48 Investment Tax Credit and a group of nearly 60 lawmakers called on the Department of Energy (DOE) to update its process for determining natural gas export project licenses. On the state level, Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) continued to mull over the Commonwealth's participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Finally, the European Union (EU) implored for a deal at the Conference of Parties 28 (COP 28) regarding the phasing out of fossil fuels.

To read Akin's most recent climate policy update, please click here.

