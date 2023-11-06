Hydrogen—the smallest molecule, but one that holds the potential to be an energy superhero and play a significant role in reducing carbon emissions and slowing climate change.

The H 2 Handbook provides a comprehensive summary of the regulatory, commercial, and policy issues that we believe hydrogen will face on its path to becoming a global commodity and a significant part of the energy mix.

This handbook covers numerous jurisdictions across the globe, including Australia, the European Union, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Compiled by our global team of lawyers and public policy professionals, The H 2 Handbook reflects decades of extensive experience in global energy markets and in particular disciplines.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.