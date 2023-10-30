self

The Investment Panel: What Has Been Observed in 2023 discussion, moderated by Mintz climate technology attorney Rachel Gholston and featuring Tadeu Carneiro, CEO of Boston Metal, Frank van Mierlo, CEO of CubicPV, Brigid O'Brien, Managing Partner of Planetary Investment at RA Capital; and Sahir Surmeli, Mintz Member and Co-chair of the Mintz Energy and Sustainability Practice, explored investment trends during 2023 and future capital outlooks for early- and growth-stage energy transition companies.

While certain sectors experienced a downturn in capital raises in 2023, the panelists discussed the Inflation Reduction Act's instrumental role in boosting interest in the energy transition investment space and how it is driving significant opportunities for the deployment of climate technologies. When the conversation turned to investor priorities, the panelists honed in on the importance of company transparency with investors to foster relationships built on long-standing trust, and shared anecdotes regarding the critical role investor trust has played for companies entering into later stages of growth when additional capital and partnerships may become key to ensure company's longevity and success. Looking forward towards net-zero climate goals by 2050, the panelists shared positive outlooks for the acceleration of the energy transition.

