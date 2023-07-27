Upcoming Events:

July & August 2023

Dynamo Events

Dynamo Event: Investing in a Down Round

August 16, 2023

Virtual

Greentown Labs Events

Greentown Labs Event: EnergyBar, Summer Rooftop Party

August 3, 2023

Somerville, MA

Greentown Labs Event: August Transition on Tap

August 10, 2023

Houston, TX

Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MCEC) Events

MCEC Event: Built Environment Plus: Embodied Carbon Reduction in Buildings – Case Studies in LCA

July 25, 2023

Virtual

MCEC Event: Powering the Future: A Massachusetts Clean Energy Workforce Needs Assessment

August 1, 2023

Virtual

MCEC Event: Long Duration Energy Storage Stakeholder Session 2

August 16, 2023

Virtual

SEIA Events

SEIA Event: Webinar | Nevada's New Residential Solar Rules: What You Need to Know for 2024

August 8, 2023

Virtual

Wood Mackenzie (formally Green Tech Media) Events

Wood Mackenzie (formally Green Tech Media) Event: Webinar | Weather Responsive Solar Trackers

July 25, 2023

Virtual

Wood Mackenzie (formally Green Tech Media) Event: Webinar | US Distributed Energy Resource Market

August 10, 2023

Virtual

Wood Mackenzie (formally Green Tech Media) Event: Webinar |The Keys to Success, How EPCs Can Unlock Value Streams and Drive Growth with Modern Microgrids

August 16, 2023

Virtual

