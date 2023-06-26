Greenwashing poses significant risks to businesses, including reputational damage, legal repercussions, loss of consumer trust, and hindered progress towards genuine sustainability. To help your business reduce these risks, San Francisco partner Todd Maiden and Pittsburgh associate Casey Snyder will discuss the type of greenwashing claims they have encountered in their practice and provide insight on mitigating these risks.

This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute legal advice.