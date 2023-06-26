United States:
Tips For Mitigating Greenwashing Risks (Podcast)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Greenwashing poses significant risks to businesses, including
reputational damage, legal repercussions, loss of consumer trust,
and hindered progress towards genuine sustainability. To help your
business reduce these risks, San Francisco partner Todd Maiden and
Pittsburgh associate Casey Snyder will discuss the type of
greenwashing claims they have encountered in their practice and
provide insight on mitigating these risks.
This article is presented for informational purposes only
and is not intended to constitute legal advice.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from United States
Are EV Cars Good Or Bad For The Environment?
Foley & Lardner
Electric vehicles (EVs) are generally considered better for the environment compared to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles for the following reasons...
Carbon Capture And Storage: Burying Our Problems?
J A Kemp LLP
Carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology has been in the spotlight recently. Last month, the UK government announced a policy paper on "Delivering Energy Security and Net Zero"...