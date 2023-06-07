United States:
Looking Ahead To The Future Of Energy | Energy Transition Series Part 4 | The Next Imperative (Video)
07 June 2023
by
Alvarez & Marsal
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode, Senior Director Geoff Angulo is joined by
co-host Senior Director Kyle Vano along with energy experts from
Talos Energy, Trafigura, and Oaktree Capital Management to share
their views on the future of energy.
7 March 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
Go to any private equity event in the last 12 months, and "energy transition" will have been discussed, meaning the shift in energy production away from fossil‑based systems to low or zero carbon ones.
On May 12, 2023, the IRS and the Department of the Treasury issued highly anticipated guidance regarding the requirements to satisfy the domestic content bonus tax credit provisions for investment tax credits under ...
A recent Kelley Drye client advisory summarizes important new draft model state legislation that embodies an expansive approach to the regulation of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in consumer products.