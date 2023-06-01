ARTICLE

United States: What Is Energy Transition | Energy Transition Series Part 1 | The Next Imperative (Video)

In this episode, Senior Director Geoff Angulo, and co-host Senior Director Kyle Vano, are joined by energy experts from Talos Energy, Trafigura, and Oaktree Capital Management to provide clarity on what energy transition is all about.

14 February 2023

