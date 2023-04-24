This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY host the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll; The Vice President and The Second Gentleman attend

1:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing; The Vice President attends | Oval Office

Looking ahead, the President will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland from April 11-14.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:15 AM EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will attend the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll hosted by the President and First Lady

1:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the Presidential Daily Briefing | Oval Office

3:30 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will convene a press call for an announcement on the Biden-Harris Administration's historic investment in financially underserved communities to improve access to capital and financial services; Department of Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo will also participate

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Friday-Sunday, April 7-9, 2023

The White House

April 9

  • Statement from President Joe Biden on Easter
  • Remarks by Vice President Harris at Fisk University | Tennessee
  • Press Release: What They Are Reading in the States | New Major Manufacturing and Infrastructure Announcements Power Week Two of President Biden's Investing in America Tour

April 8

  • Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Arkansas Disaster Declaration
  • Remarks by Vice President Harris Before Air Force Two Departure

April 7

  • Statement from President Joe Biden on March Jobs Report
  • Statement from President Joe Biden on Decision in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA
  • Statement from Vice President Harris on Decision in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA
  • Readout of White House State Legislative Convening on Holding Gun Manufacturers Accountable
  • Statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Welcoming Developments in Iraq's Energy Sector
  • Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Tennessee Disaster Declaration
  • Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Specified Harmful Foreign Activities of the Government of the Russian Federation
  • Letters to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Specified Harmful Foreign Activities of the Government of the Russian Federation
  • Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Somalia
  • Letters to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Somalia
  • Proclamation on National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day, 2023

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant
  • Article: Parallel Processes Can Speed Up Weapons Acquisition, Vice Chairman Says
  • Contracts for April 7, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, April 10, 2023

Middle East

  • April 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed
  • April 7: Statement | Terrorist Attacks in Tel Aviv and the West Bank

Europe

  • April 7: Statement | U.S. Government Mobilizing Partnership Opportunities in Ukraine
  • April 7: Advisory | Special Envoy and Coordinator for the Global Engagement Center Rubin's Travel to Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Albania
  • April 8: Statement | International Roma Day

Central Asia

  • April 7: Statement Joint Statement on the United States-Kyrgyz Republic Annual Bilateral Consultations

Africa

  • April 7: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Ivoirian Prime Minister Achi

ILO

  • April 7: Statement | On Special Representative for International Labor Affairs Fay Rodriguez's Participation at the 347th Session of the International Labor Organization Governing Body in Geneva, Switzerland

Other Matters

  • April 7: Statement | Renewal of the Charter for the Shipping Coordinating Committee
  • April 7: Statement | The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Announces New Industry Advisory Group Appointment

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Statement: The United States Condemns Extension of Taliban's Ban on Female Afghan UN Workers in Afghanistan

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Kwibuka 29 (Rwanda)
  • Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield Kicks Off Instagram Live Series with Chef José Andrés of World Central Kitchen

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

  • Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland
  • Press Release: Justice Department and FTC Obtain Settlement to Stop Deceptive Marketing Practices Involving the Sale of Funeral Goods and Services
  • Press Release: Los Angeles Businessman, Utah Fuel Plant Operators and Employees Sentenced to Prison for Billion-Dollar Biofuel Tax Fraud Scheme
  • Press Release: Justice Department Resolves Suit Against Virginia Beach Towing Company for Illegally Auctioning Off Servicemembers' Vehicles
  • Press Release: North Carolina Pharmacy Agrees to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations
  • Press Release: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Hate Crime and Arson for Setting Fire to Synagogue

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • CBP Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $190K in Undeclared Currency at the Pharr International Bridge (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: CBP Officers Seize $372K in Cocaine from Vehicles in SENTRI Lane at Gateway to the Americas Bridge (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: Marysville Border Patrol agents seize 38 pounds of Ecstasy (Michigan)
  • CBP Press Release: 24 hours 2,400 pieces of counterfeit jewelry worth over $4.41M seized by Louisville CBP (Kentucky)
  • CBP Press Release: CBP announces update to hours of operation at four additional northern border Ports of Entry (Washington, D.C.)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Reviews Concerning Pneumatic Off-The-Road Tires from India

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Action Leads to Civil Penalties, Strict Requirements for Funeral and Cremation Provider That Withheld Remains from Loved Ones to Extract Payment

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: FCC Space Bureau & Office of International Affairs Launches April 11

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

  • Press Release: DFC CCO Levine and DCCO Shrivastava Highlight Investment Opportunities in Electric Vehicle Value Chain, Reliable, Baseload Clean Energy, and Climate-Smart Agriculture in the DRC and Kenya

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: USDA, SBA, and FDIC Partner to Foster Economic Growth for Small Businesses, Farmers, and Ranchers in Southern States

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $72 Million to Expand Pathways to Clean Energy Jobs

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

  • Press Release: FERC Staff Issues the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the Wahpeton Expansion Project (CP22-466-000)

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA and Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Enhance Environmental Cooperation
Department of Transportation

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Awards $21.15 million Through New Thriving Communities Program to Help 64 Communities Better Access Federal Funding

Department of Labor

  • Statement by Assistant Secretary Julie McClain Downey on March Jobs Report
  • Press Release: March Jobs Report
  • Press Release: Dangers Discounted | U.S. Department of Labor finds Dollar General willfully exposing workers to fire hazards at central Pennsylvania store

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: HHS Provides SAMHSA Emergency Response Grant to Pennsylvania to Support Community Wellness, Resilience Following Recent East Palestine Train Derailment, Chemical Spill

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

