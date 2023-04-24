This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY host the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll; The Vice President and The Second Gentleman attend
1:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing; The Vice President attends | Oval Office
Looking ahead, the President will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland from April 11-14.
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:15 AM EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will attend the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll hosted by the President and First Lady
1:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the Presidential Daily Briefing | Oval Office
3:30 p.m. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will convene a press call for an announcement on the Biden-Harris Administration's historic investment in financially underserved communities to improve access to capital and financial services; Department of Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo will also participate
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
2:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Friday-Sunday, April 7-9, 2023
The White House
April 9
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Easter
- Remarks by Vice President Harris at Fisk University | Tennessee
- Press Release: What They Are Reading in the States | New Major Manufacturing and Infrastructure Announcements Power Week Two of President Biden's Investing in America Tour
April 8
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Arkansas Disaster Declaration
- Remarks by Vice President Harris Before Air Force Two Departure
April 7
- Statement from President Joe Biden on March Jobs Report
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Decision in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA
- Statement from Vice President Harris on Decision in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA
- Readout of White House State Legislative Convening on Holding Gun Manufacturers Accountable
- Statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Welcoming Developments in Iraq's Energy Sector
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Tennessee Disaster Declaration
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Specified Harmful Foreign Activities of the Government of the Russian Federation
- Letters to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Specified Harmful Foreign Activities of the Government of the Russian Federation
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Somalia
- Letters to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Somalia
- Proclamation on National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day, 2023
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant
- Article: Parallel Processes Can Speed Up Weapons Acquisition, Vice Chairman Says
- Contracts for April 7, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Monday, April 10, 2023
Middle East
- April 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed
- April 7: Statement | Terrorist Attacks in Tel Aviv and the West Bank
Europe
- April 7: Statement | U.S. Government Mobilizing Partnership Opportunities in Ukraine
- April 7: Advisory | Special Envoy and Coordinator for the Global Engagement Center Rubin's Travel to Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Albania
- April 8: Statement | International Roma Day
Central Asia
- April 7: Statement Joint Statement on the United States-Kyrgyz Republic Annual Bilateral Consultations
Africa
- April 7: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Ivoirian Prime Minister Achi
ILO
- April 7: Statement | On Special Representative for International Labor Affairs Fay Rodriguez's Participation at the 347th Session of the International Labor Organization Governing Body in Geneva, Switzerland
Other Matters
- April 7: Statement | Renewal of the Charter for the Shipping Coordinating Committee
- April 7: Statement | The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Announces New Industry Advisory Group Appointment
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Statement: The United States Condemns Extension of Taliban's Ban on Female Afghan UN Workers in Afghanistan
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Kwibuka 29 (Rwanda)
- Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield Kicks Off Instagram Live Series with Chef José Andrés of World Central Kitchen
Department of Justice
- Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland
- Press Release: Justice Department and FTC Obtain Settlement to Stop Deceptive Marketing Practices Involving the Sale of Funeral Goods and Services
- Press Release: Los Angeles Businessman, Utah Fuel Plant Operators and Employees Sentenced to Prison for Billion-Dollar Biofuel Tax Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Justice Department Resolves Suit Against Virginia Beach Towing Company for Illegally Auctioning Off Servicemembers' Vehicles
- Press Release: North Carolina Pharmacy Agrees to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations
- Press Release: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Hate Crime and Arson for Setting Fire to Synagogue
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $190K in Undeclared Currency at the Pharr International Bridge (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Officers Seize $372K in Cocaine from Vehicles in SENTRI Lane at Gateway to the Americas Bridge (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Marysville Border Patrol agents seize 38 pounds of Ecstasy (Michigan)
- CBP Press Release: 24 hours 2,400 pieces of counterfeit jewelry worth over $4.41M seized by Louisville CBP (Kentucky)
- CBP Press Release: CBP announces update to hours of operation at four additional northern border Ports of Entry (Washington, D.C.)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance – April 10-14, 2023
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Reviews Concerning Pneumatic Off-The-Road Tires from India
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Action Leads to Civil Penalties, Strict Requirements for Funeral and Cremation Provider That Withheld Remains from Loved Ones to Extract Payment
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Space Bureau & Office of International Affairs Launches April 11
U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: DFC CCO Levine and DCCO Shrivastava Highlight Investment Opportunities in Electric Vehicle Value Chain, Reliable, Baseload Clean Energy, and Climate-Smart Agriculture in the DRC and Kenya
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA, SBA, and FDIC Partner to Foster Economic Growth for Small Businesses, Farmers, and Ranchers in Southern States
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $72 Million to Expand Pathways to Clean Energy Jobs
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
- Press Release: FERC Staff Issues the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the Wahpeton Expansion Project (CP22-466-000)
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA and Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Enhance Environmental Cooperation
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Awards $21.15 million Through New Thriving Communities Program to Help 64 Communities Better Access Federal Funding
Department of Labor
- Statement by Assistant Secretary Julie McClain Downey on March Jobs Report
- Press Release: March Jobs Report
- Press Release: Dangers Discounted | U.S. Department of Labor finds Dollar General willfully exposing workers to fire hazards at central Pennsylvania store
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Provides SAMHSA Emergency Response Grant to Pennsylvania to Support Community Wellness, Resilience Following Recent East Palestine Train Derailment, Chemical Spill
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | April 7, 2023
