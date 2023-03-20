We are pleased to share a recording of our "Building the Energy Hubs of the Future" program, that recently took place in our Houston office, in partnership with the Port of Corpus Christi.

Lobbying & public policy partner Filemon Vela moderated the first panel, "D.C. Perspectives and DOE Funding Opportunities in Clean Energy," which included panelists Sean Strawbridge, chief executive officer of the Port of Corpus Christi, lobbying & public policy senior counsel Reggie Babin, projects & energy transition partner Shariff Barakat, and lobbying & public policy senior advisor Geoffrey Verhoff.

Climate change group co-leader Ken Markowitz moderated the second panel, "Building and Scaling Tomorrow's Energy Hubs," which included panelists Jeff Pollack, chief strategy and sustainability officer of the Port of Corpus Christi, projects & energy transition practice co-leader Matt Kapinos, energy regulatory partner Emily Mallen, corporate partner Gabe Procaccini and corporate counsel Jooyoung Song.

The panelists discussed the political, regulatory, legal and commercial attributes of tomorrow's energy hubs, including issues pertinent to carbon capture, utilization and sequestration, hydrogen and ammonia. Key topics included Gulf Coast hydrogen mega-hub opportunities, considerations in creating a clean energy hub, offshore carbon sequestration project development, and opportunities for traditional upstream and midstream companies.

