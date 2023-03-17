One of our favorite guests from last season makes a return appearance to discuss the energy space as it relates to our elected officials in Washington, D.C. Ed Hild, a principal in Buchanan's Government Relations practice in D.C., stops by to discuss the fallout from the midterm elections that left Democrats in control of the Senate and the Republicans with slim control in House. With this new power structure in place, Ed gives his expert opinion on if he expects a standstill in energy policy. Ed also provides insight on the fluctuation of energy prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

For our new listeners, Ed has spent years with Buchanan after nearly two decades on Capitol Hill serving in various positions, most recently as chief of staff for U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and as a legislative assistant, legislative director and deputy chief of staff for former U.S. Senator Pete Domenici (R-NM).

