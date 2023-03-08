We are pleased to share a recording of "The New U.S. Congress: Policy and Regulatory Impacts for the Energy Sector" webinar that recently took place, along with the presentation materials.

Wesley Williams, corporate partner and co-leader of the firm's energy team, moderated the discussion. Panelists included projects & energy transition partner Shariff Barakat, energy regulatory partner Emily Mallen, and public law & policy counsel Chris Treanor and partner Jamie Tucker.

Our Washington panelists, which included speakers with decades of experience on Capitol Hill and deep involvement in Democratic and Republican politics, discussed the political landscape and outlook for the energy sector under the new 118th U.S. Congress from the legislative, regulatory and policy perspectives.

