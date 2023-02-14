Stay tuned for fireworks coming from the Louisiana legislature this year on CCUS. The legislative session begins April 10, and one bill has already been filed to remove expropriation authority from all CCUS activity.1 Many more bills are expected to be filed. A lot of media attention has focused on a CCUS project related to Lake Maurepas. That led to a local resolution in Livingston Parish calling for a moratorium on all CCUS projects in that parish. A federal court enjoined that resolution on the basis that the parish does not have the authority to regulate CCUS operations.2 State legislators, particularly from the Livingston and surrounding area, are now gearing up with bills in response. This blog will be updated as any new CCUS bills are filed.

Liskow has a lobbying group which assists clients before the Louisiana legislature, including CCUS matters. If you need assistance or would like to discuss any of these matters, please contact us.

Footnotes

1. House Bill No. 10

2. United States District Court Ruling

