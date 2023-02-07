Juliya Arbisman, Luis Sotelo and Raúl Partido, arbitration and litigation counsel at TKL Abogados, co-authored an article published by leading Spanish financial newspaper El Economista titled "Is it the end of the Energy Charter Treaty?" The Spanish language piece discusses the recent decision taken by several EU countries to withdraw from the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT), its inapplicability to intra-EU disputes, and how non-intra EU investors can still resort to the ECT as a result of its 20-year "sunset clause" that allows it to be applicable for a 20-year term after its termination.

The full article can be accessed on El Economista.es.

