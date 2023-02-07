United States:
Is It The End Of The Energy Charter Treaty?
07 February 2023
Steptoe & Johnson
Juliya Arbisman, Luis Sotelo and Raúl Partido,
arbitration and litigation counsel at TKL Abogados, co-authored an
article published by leading Spanish financial newspaper El
Economista titled "Is it the end of the Energy Charter
Treaty?" The Spanish language piece discusses the recent
decision taken by several EU countries to withdraw from the Energy
Charter Treaty (ECT), its inapplicability to intra-EU disputes, and
how non-intra EU investors can still resort to the ECT as a result
of its 20-year "sunset clause" that allows it to be
applicable for a 20-year term after its termination.
The full article can be accessed on El
Economista.es.
