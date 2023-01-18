TAKEAWAYS

The U.S. Department of Energy issued a final rule regarding procedures for imposing civil penalties for violations of DOE's 10 CFR Part 810 regulations governing civil nuclear technology export controls.

The language of the rule creates uncertainty regarding how DOE will implement civil penalties in the future. While the DOE did not commit to providing additional guidance, it left open the possibility that it may develop and issue subsequent guidance on the rule.

Under the new enforcement policy, civil penalties could add up quickly because the DOE could impose a $112,131 penalty for each day of a continuing violation.

On January 12, 2023, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued its final rule regarding procedures for imposing civil penalties for violations of DOE's 10 CFR Part 810 regulations (Part 810), formally clarifying DOE's authority to impose civil penalties for violations of Atomic Energy Act (AEA) section 57b. This final rule follows an October 3, 2019, Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (the "proposed rule") on the same topic. The industry submitted comprehensive comments in response to the proposed rule, but the DOE largely left the proposed rule intact, only modifying one substantive portion of the rule (regarding burden of proof) in response to comments.

Resolution of Comments

The nuclear industry, including Pillsbury on behalf of several clients and client groups, submitted numerous comments to the proposed rule, identifying inadequacies in the method of assessing and enforcing the civil penalty, asking for further clarification, suggesting a graded approach, and requesting guidance. A summary of material comments and their resolution under the new rule is provided below:

Civil Penalty Amount. In accordance with comments, the DOE took the lower of two proposed civil penalty amounts. Resulting in a maximum civil penalty amount of $112,131. However, the final rule allows for the maximum civil penalty to accrue each day for a continuing violation, contrary to some public comments. The DOE declined to provide additional information on the calculation of continuing violations beyond two examples in the rule, leaving uncertainty on the interpretation of the rule. It appears that the DOE is also prohibiting its administrative law judges from exercising discretion as to revising the civil penalty amount on review.

In accordance with comments, the DOE took the lower of two proposed civil penalty amounts. Resulting in a maximum civil penalty amount of $112,131. However, the final rule allows for the maximum civil penalty to accrue each day for a continuing violation, contrary to some public comments. The DOE declined to provide additional information on the calculation of continuing violations beyond two examples in the rule, leaving uncertainty on the interpretation of the rule. It appears that the DOE is also prohibiting its administrative law judges from exercising discretion as to revising the civil penalty amount on review. Exemption of Certain Violations. The DOE declined to exempt any potential violations (such as inadvertent violations) from enforcement, instead stating that it will "consider the degree of culpability and the gravity of the violation, among other factors, in determining the amount of the civil penalty to be imposed."

The DOE declined to exempt any potential violations (such as inadvertent violations) from enforcement, instead stating that it will "consider the degree of culpability and the gravity of the violation, among other factors, in determining the amount of the civil penalty to be imposed." Additional Guidance. Several comments requested the use of additional guidance to clarify the proposed rule, including regarding the use of voluntary self-disclosures, the calculation of civil penalties, the authority of DOE to impose civil penalties, and the interpretation of certain Part 810 requirements. The DOE declined to provide additional guidance on these topics beyond information previously provided.

Several comments requested the use of additional guidance to clarify the proposed rule, including regarding the use of voluntary self-disclosures, the calculation of civil penalties, the authority of DOE to impose civil penalties, and the interpretation of certain Part 810 requirements. The DOE declined to provide additional guidance on these topics beyond information previously provided. Informal Dispute Resolution or Zero Enforcement Notices. The DOE left open the possibility of using informal dispute resolution mechanisms (e.g., alternative dispute resolution, pre-decisional enforcement conferences, or settlement and notices for cases with no civil penalty), but did not revise the rule to address those options.

The DOE left open the possibility of using informal dispute resolution mechanisms (e.g., alternative dispute resolution, pre-decisional enforcement conferences, or settlement and notices for cases with no civil penalty), but did not revise the rule to address those options. Burden of Proof. In accordance with comments, the DOE revised the proposed rule to comply with statutory requirements and to require the DOE to provide violations under a preponderance of the evidence standard. The alleged violator would have the burden of proof only when establishing affirmative defenses. The DOE declined to adopt other comments regarding the conduct of hearings and the use of additional opportunities to appeal.

In accordance with comments, the DOE revised the proposed rule to comply with statutory requirements and to require the DOE to provide violations under a preponderance of the evidence standard. The alleged violator would have the burden of proof only when establishing affirmative defenses. The DOE declined to adopt other comments regarding the conduct of hearings and the use of additional opportunities to appeal. Other Adjustments Required by Law. In accordance with comments and governing law, the DOE adopted a five-year statute of limitations and agreed to impose civil penalties for violations occurring after the final rule enters into force.

In accordance with comments and governing law, the DOE adopted a five-year statute of limitations and agreed to impose civil penalties for violations occurring after the final rule enters into force. Effective Date. The DOE declined to extend the effective date of the rule beyond 30 days after the publication of the rule.

With the provision of additional guidance, the rule does not include detailed procedures regarding how civil penalties will be calculated and applied. The DOE has stated that it will consider factors such as the nature, circumstances, extent and gravity of violation(s), ability to pay, effect on ability to do business, history of prior violation(s), degree of culpability, self-disclosures, economic significance, and "[s]uch other factors as justice may require." This provides the DOE with extensive discretion to determine the amount of civil penalties imposed.

The rule is effective as of February 13, 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.