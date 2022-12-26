United States:
Environmental Evolutions: Top Five Energy Transition Tax Benefits In The Inflation Reduction Act (Podcast)
26 December 2022
Baker Botts
In this episode, host Megan Berge turns the mic over to energy
transition tax partner Barbara de Marigny. Barbara provides a rundown
of the five Inflation Reduction Act tax benefits that she is most
excited about. If you have tricky energy transition tax question,
you can contact Barbara.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
