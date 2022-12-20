The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM) issued a Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) on December 13, 2022, explaining how DOE will allocate more than $1.2 billion of federal funding to support the development of four Regional Direct Air Capture Hubs ("DAC Hubs"). The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) requires DOE launch a program to accelerate DAC Hub development. This FOA is the first of two anticipated announcements explaining how DOE will allocate $3.5 billion appropriated by the IIJA through fiscal year 2026 for this purpose. Click here for full post.

