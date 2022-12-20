United States:
Department Of Energy Announces Over $1.2 Billion In Funding For Regional Direct Air Capture Hubs
20 December 2022
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy and
Carbon Management (FECM) issued a Funding Opportunity Announcement
(FOA) on December 13, 2022, explaining how DOE will allocate more
than $1.2 billion of federal funding to support the development of
four Regional Direct Air Capture Hubs ("DAC Hubs"). The
Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) requires DOE
launch a program to accelerate DAC Hub development. This FOA is the
first of two anticipated announcements explaining how DOE will
allocate $3.5 billion appropriated by the IIJA through fiscal year
2026 for this purpose. Click here for full post.
