When the 118th Congress convenes in January 2023, congressional activity on energy, environment and climate issues is expected to change dramatically as a result of the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 8, 2022. With results now finalized, except one outstanding House race in Colorado subject to a mandatory recount, Republicans have gained control of the House of Representatives with a small margin, while Democrats hold control of the Senate by a slim one-vote margin.

A divided Congress will slow legislative progress, while increasing congressional oversight activity can be anticipated on energy, environment and climate issues. Moreover, until the start of the next Congress, legislators are racing to wrap up end-of-year business, including fiscal year (FY) 2023 appropriations with significant implications for the agencies tasked with implementing the massive influxes of funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Holland & Knight's Eyes on Energy and Climate: 2022 Midterm Election Takeaways for the Energy Sector identifies important takeaways from these elections on energy, environment and climate-related topics. This alert identifies electoral trends, leadership and committee chairmanship changes, key departures and new members to watch. In addition, it examines a range of policy issues to watch during the lame-duck congressional session and 118th Congress.

Read the full report

