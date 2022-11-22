On November 16, 2022, the United States Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced eight draft wind energy areas (WEAs) covering approximately 1.7 million acres offshore North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. The closest points of the draft WEAs range from approximately 19 to 77 nautical miles off the U.S. central Atlantic coast and the draft WEAs represent only a subset of the original 3.9 million acres of the Call Area that the Department of the Interior announced for public comment in April 2022.1

A map of the draft WEAs follows:

Source: BOEM.

Next, BOEM will accept public comments on the draft WEAs through December 16, 2022, and it will hold two virtual meetings to engage the fishing community and environmental organizations to gather more information on the draft WEAs and discuss next steps. These meetings will be open to the public and will be held on the following dates and times:

Nov. 30, 2022, 12:30 p.m. ET

Register for BOEM's meeting with fishing community and related interests

Dec. 1, 2022, 1:30 p.m. ET

Register for BOEM's meeting with environmental organizations

After incorporating feedback from government partners, ocean users and stakeholders, the final WEAs may be further reduced. BOEM acknowledges that there may be potential conflicts with the draft WEAs and is specifically seeking comment on a potential U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) safety fairway for vessels, commercial fishing, a NASA danger zone, and marine habitat areas. BOEM intends to further explore these areas with the Department of Defense, USCG, NASA, and other ocean users, such as the fishing industry, to collect additional information that should be considered before finalizing the WEAs.

Once the final WEAs are set, BOEM will prepare an Environmental Assessment (EA) under the National Environmental Policy Act. As it has done with other WEAs, the EA will analysis the potential impacts from leasing within the final WEAs and from site characterization and assessment activities expected to take place after leases are issues.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.