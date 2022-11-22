Shearman & Sterling hosted the webinar Maximizing Opportunities in Clean Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act on November 17, 2022.

In 2022, the U.S. Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, providing market-changing incentives for the development of hydrogen and carbon capture projects. Our seasoned attorneys discussed these incentives in depth and how you can take advantage of these opportunities. They also discussed structuring joint ventures and partnerships, a common practice as companies pursue projects in this space.

Presenters:

Omar Samji - Partner and Team Leader, Energy Innovation Group, Shearman & Sterling

Gabriel Salinas - Counsel, Energy Innovation Group, Shearman & Sterling

To obtain the slides from this webinar, contact Omar Samji or Gabriel Salinas.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.