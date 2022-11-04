We are pleased to share a recording of our "2022 Midterm Elections: Critical Political and Policy Impacts for the Energy Sector" webinar that recently took place, along with the presentation materials.

Partner-in-charge of the Houston office, Alison Chen, moderated the discussion. Panelists included project finance and development partner Shariff Barakat, and public law and policy partners Arshi Siddiqui and Jamie Tucker, and counsel Chris Treanor.

With their decades of experience serving on Capitol Hill, as well as their deep involvement in Democratic and Republican politics, our panelists discussed the political landscape and outlook for the energy sector pending the outcome of the midterm elections.

