ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Did you know that food waste is a significant source of carbon emissions? Fermata and its CEO Valeria Kogan are providing farmers with AI-powered tools to increase crop yields. Fermata is participating in VentureClash - Climate Edition presented by Connecticut Innovations on October 27th. We are proud to sponsor this great event. Check out this episode of BRave New Energy to learn more about Fermata.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.