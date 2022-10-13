The U.S. Department of Energy's $7-billion H2Hubs program focuses on the production, processing, delivery, storage and end use of clean hydrogen, with the broader goal of developing a national clean hydrogen network to aid in decarbonizing multiple sectors of the economy. The DOE recently announced the submission of Concept Papers and set forth the initial deadline as November 7, 2022. Akin Gump has summarized the Funding Opportunity Announcement and the related requirements and considerations for applicants here.

