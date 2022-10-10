This podcast episode from Women in Law - On the Record is the first of a two-part series featuring four impressive women from the Institute for Energy Law: Tina Nguyen (Partner at Baker Botts in Houston), Kristi McCarthy (General Counsel and VP of the Land Department at Chevron Upstream), Suzana Blades (Managing Counsel - Commercial Litigation and Arbitration at ConocoPhillips, and Daniella Landers (Partner at Womble Bond and Dickinson). As you will hear, each of them was interviewed one-on-one to learn more about them individually. In part 2 of this series, I sit down with them as a group to discuss IEL, their involvement, and what the organization is doing to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the energy law industry.

Click here to listen to this podcast.

