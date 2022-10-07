On October 3, 2022, the US Department of Energy (DOE) issued aRequest for Information(RFI) seeking public comment on general use of Title III of the Defense Production Act (DPA) as well as on transformers and critical electric grid components and three other technology areasannouncedby President Biden on June 6, 2022: solar photovoltaics; insulation materials; and electrolyzers, platinum group metals, and fuel cells for clean hydrogen.

The RFI states that the fifth technology area identified in the president's announcement-heat pumps-will be addressed in a separate RFI. The related Presidential Determinations required under the DPA are forTransformers and Electric Power Grid Components,Electrolyzers, Fuel Cells and Platinum Group Metals,Insulation,Solar Photovoltaic Modules and Module Components, andElectric Heat Pumps.

Also, this RFI also does not cover the president's DPA determinationannouncedon March 31, 2022, regarding strategic and critical materials necessary for the clean energy transition-materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, and manganese for large-capacity batteries.

In the related RFIannouncement, DOE stated that it is "interested in gathering public input on how to use the DPA to address in parallel:

Technology supply chain challenges and opportunities

Domestic manufacturing, including small and medium-sized scale

American workforce investment

Energy equity, community access, and economic benefit"

Comments are due on the RFI by November 30, 2022, and are to be submitted as described in the RFI.

