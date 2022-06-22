The past week saw several developments in climate-related policy and appropriations discussions took off. House appropriators released proposed budgets for the Department of the Interior and the Environmental Protection Agency, which included increased funding for both agencies in Fiscal Year 2023. Reconciliation Package discussions continued, with House Democrats urging President Biden and Senate Democrats to strike a deal on the package. Additionally, President Biden convened with the Major Economics Forum on Energy and Climate to discuss energy security and actions to address the climate crisis. Finally, the Department of Energy awarded $57.9 million to projects focused on furthering clean energy manufacturing and the de-carbonization of the industry sector.

