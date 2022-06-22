United States:
Solar Projects Article Authored By Matt Karmel Published By NJ Spotlight
22 June 2022
Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti
Environmental Counsel Matthew A. Karmel authored an article entitled
"Delayed Solar Projects Have a Chance at Limited
Extension" on June 17, 2022, which was published in NJ
Spotlight and also picked up by Energy News Network
for its daily newsletter. Matt's piece discusses the criteria
that New Jersey solar projects must meet to be granted an extension
of the project completion deadlines under the Transition Incentive
program.
The article is available at NJ Spotlight.
