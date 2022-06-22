Environmental Counsel Matthew A. Karmel authored an article entitled "Delayed Solar Projects Have a Chance at Limited Extension" on June 17, 2022, which was published in NJ Spotlight and also picked up by Energy News Network for its daily newsletter. Matt's piece discusses the criteria that New Jersey solar projects must meet to be granted an extension of the project completion deadlines under the Transition Incentive program.

The article is available at NJ Spotlight.

