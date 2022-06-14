A Note from the Editors

Energy & Sustainability Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox. This month's edition includes:

Legal Feature: Who Should Be In Charge of Board ESG Responsibilities? Read here.

Who Should Be In Charge of Board ESG Responsibilities? Read here. Client Feature: This month, we are excited to feature BlueWave, a leading Boston-based solar and energy storage developer and certified B Corp. Read here.

This month, we are excited to feature BlueWave, a leading Boston-based solar and energy storage developer and certified B Corp. Read here. M&A Activity: Read about the latest round of M&A activity in the energy and sustainability space. Read here.

Read about the latest round of M&A activity in the energy and sustainability space. Read here. Washington Update: Read the latest energy policy updates coming out of the Capitol, including coverage on various opportunities from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and new energy and sustainability legislation, such as the EV Grid Act. Read here.

Read the latest energy policy updates coming out of the Capitol, including coverage on various opportunities from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and new energy and sustainability legislation, such as the EV Grid Act. Read here. Event Highlights: Don't miss this month's exciting virtual events, including NECA's webinar: What's Next for Markets in New England? Learn more here.

Don't miss this month's exciting virtual events, including NECA's webinar: What's Next for Markets in New England? Learn more here. Emerging from the Pandemic: Mintz is focused on helping businesses leverage opportunities and avoid liability as they manage back-to-office transitions and regroup to compete in a changed marketplace. Visit our Emerging from the Pandemic web page to read more.

We would also like to remind our readers that you can ask us anything at http://mintzedge.com/ask-anything/. We built the MintzEdge website as a resource for entrepreneurs and investors, and we hope that all of you take advantage of the site and see how it can help you.

CONTENTS

Legal Feature: Who Should Be In Charge of Board ESG Responsibilities?

Client Feature: Blue Wave

M&A Activity

Washington Update

Event Highlights

Emerging from the Pandemic: What Do You Need to Know Now?





Energy and Sustainability Team — Built For This Moment

At the frontlines of the energy and sustainability revolution since the start, our team was built for this moment: to advance innovation, transform infrastructure, and scale solutions integral to business success and a thriving planet.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.