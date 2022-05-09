On May 2, 2022, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the release of a funding opportunity announcement ("FOA") through which DOE may provide $3.1 billion in grant funding to support projects that will accelerate the development of a resilient supply chain for high-capacity batteries. This FOA, the authority for which is provided in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act ("IIJA"), is the first release of more than $7 billion included in the IIJA to strengthen the U.S. battery supply chain, create jobs, and help lower electric vehicle costs for families. The FOA is available here, and FAQs are available here.

The FOA seeks commercial and demonstration applications to address battery material processing and battery component manufacturing and recycling. The range for individual awards varies between $50,000,000 and $400,000,000. In addition, DOER anticipates making approximately 17-34 awards. DOE provided the below chart summarizing "areas of interest" under this solicitation.

Areas of Interest