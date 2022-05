Alan Seltzer and John Povilaitis, shareholders in the firm's Energy group, were featured on UpKeep Maintenance Management's Maintenance Mavericks Podcast "The $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill and its Impact on the Maintenance Worker Over the Next 5 Years with John Povilaitis and Alan Seltzer."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.