While this week is relatively quiet in Washington, D.C., last week several newsworthy climate-related announcements and funding opportunities were released. The Biden-Harris administration launched a $3 billion plan for electric car batteries, issuing two funding opportunities with July deadlines-"Battery Materials Processing and Battery Manufacturing" and "Electric Drive Vehicle Battery Recycling and Second Life." Sen. Joe Machin convened bipartisan talks related to climate and energy legislation, building upon the stalled Build Back Better Act. Additionally, the Department of the Interior released new information on offshore wind opportunities off the U.S. coast both in the Atlantic and Pacific. Finally, on the international front a joint statement was released between the United States and the European Commission on European Energy Security.

