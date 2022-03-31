As part of a long-standing series of joint meetings, FERC and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) will be hosting a joint meeting on March 31, 2022. The meeting will address electric system reliability and nuclear plants, and will include presentations from:

  • NERC staff on the state of reliability and the energy reliability assessment task force
  • FERC staff on:
    • its new initiative to assist members of the public in navigating FERC proceedings; and
    • its recent inquiry into the causes of and responses to Winter Storm Uri.
  • NRC staff on:
    • operating reactors, advanced reactors, subsequent license renewal, and decommissioning;
    • weather-related impacts on nuclear operations;
    • dam safety programs; and
    • electromagnetic pulse research activities and the opportunities they present.

View the agenda and guide for the meeting for further information.

