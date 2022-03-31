As part of a long-standing series of joint meetings, FERC and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) will be hosting a joint meeting on March 31, 2022. The meeting will address electric system reliability and nuclear plants, and will include presentations from:

NERC staff on the state of reliability and the energy reliability assessment task force

FERC staff on: its new initiative to assist members of the public in navigating FERC proceedings; and its recent inquiry into the causes of and responses to Winter Storm Uri.

NRC staff on: operating reactors, advanced reactors, subsequent license renewal, and decommissioning; weather-related impacts on nuclear operations; dam safety programs; and electromagnetic pulse research activities and the opportunities they present.



View the agenda and guide for the meeting for further information.

