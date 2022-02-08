On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, John Povilaitis and Alan Seltzer welcome Lynn Kirshbaum – Deputy Director of the Combined Heat and Power Alliance. Lynn leads the Alliance's policy work at the state level and engages with regional and state partners. The Combined Heat and Power Alliance is the leading national voice for the deployment of Combined Heat and Power and Waste Heat to Power.



The Combined Heat and Power Alliance is a coalition of business, labor, contractor, non-profit organizations, and educational institutions with the common purpose of educating all Americans about Combined Heat and Power and Waste Heat and Power, and how CHP and WHP can make America's manufacturers and other businesses more competitive, reduce energy costs, enhance grid reliability, and reduce emissions.

