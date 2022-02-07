ARTICLE

EPA Continues PFAS Regulatory Efforts With RCRA Rulemaking Announcement Williams Mullen Fall 2021 was a busy time for the EPA and its regulatory agenda for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

The Infrastructure Investment And Jobs Act—Domestic Production Of Critical Minerals Arnold & Porter A critical component of the Biden Administration's program to transition the country to a less carbon-intensive economy is access to "critical minerals" such as copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and other

EPA Adds Four New PFAS To Toxic Release Inventory, Continues Addressing Strategic Roadmap Goals Sidley Austin LLP As part of its continued focus on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) regulations, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has added four PFAS substances to the Toxics Release Inventory (TRI)...

The Infrastructure, Investment & Jobs Act Of 2021: What's In It For You? (Part V: Grid Infrastructure And Resiliency) Potomac Law Group This is the fifth installment in a multi-part series of client Alerts that breaks down the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (HR 3684) (the "IIJA").

The Infrastructure Investment And Jobs Act—Carbon Capture Utilization And Storage Arnold & Porter Carbon capture utilization and storage (or sequestration) refers to the process of capturing carbon dioxide from sources of emissions and either reusing the carbon dioxide...